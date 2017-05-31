IAAF approves three Russian athletes as neutral competitors, rejects 28

Sebastian Coe has thanked the IAAF's Doping Review Board for their ongoing work in assessing applications to compete as neutral athletes.

Three Russians have seen applications to compete in international competition as neutral athletes approved by the IAAF, but a further 28 have had their requests declined.

Russia's athletics federation remains the subject of a ban from IAAF events following claims of state-sponsored doping.

Athletes from the country can seek to compete under a neutral flag, with 12 competitors having succeeded with previous applications.

On Wednesday, the IAAF confirmed it had approved the applications of three athletes who met the "exceptional eligibility criteria" – 400-metre specialist Kseniya Aksyonova, javelin thrower Vera Rebrik and 400m hurdler Vera Rudakova.

Yet 28 applications were rejected by the organisation's Doping Review Board and a further 27 remain under review – including the submissions of nine athletes hoping to compete at July's World U18 Championships in Nairobi.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe said: "I'm grateful to the members of the Doping Review Board for the dedication and diligence they are giving to this on-going review process.

"The importance of this huge task should not be underestimated. There can be no time constraints or deadlines when the protection of clean athletes everywhere is at stake."