Ian Keatley's two late penalties see Ireland's young side scrape past Fiji

Ian Keatley kicked two vital penalties at the death: Getty

Ian Keatley's two late penalties dug Ireland out of a hole as Joe Schmidt's experimental side edged out Fiji 23-20 in Dublin.

Joe Schmidt's men squandered a 17-3 lead built up by tries from Darren Sweetnam, Dave Kearney and Jack Conan, and almost paid the price for young fly-half Joey Carbery's two missed conversions.

Ireland made 13 changes from last weekend's record 38-3 victory over South Africa, and endured some nervy moments en route to their slender win over the eye-catching Pacific Islanders.

Henry Seniloli and Timoci Nagusa claimed tries for Fiji, with Ben Volavola slotting 10 points from the tee.

But two penalties from Munster's Keatley helped Ireland tiptoe home in a clash that will hand taskmaster boss Schmidt plenty of food for thought on his fringe stars.

Leinster playmaker Carbery's attacking prowess stood out once again, but the 22-year-old must still sharpen his goal-kicking to blossom into a long-term credible starting fly-half for boss Schmidt.

Carbery's impetuous in attacking play yielded the opening score, the young maestro stepping in to bamboozle Campese Ma'afu before floating out a fine scoring pass to Sweetnam.

Centre Jale Vatubua then unleashed a bone-shaking hit on Carbery to remind the fast-improving pivot there is more to Test rugby than simply silky skills.

Volavola's penalty had Fiji trailing just 5-3, but Ireland hit back through Kearney, who capped some considered phase play with a neat finish.

Carbery missed his second conversion, this time striking the left post, in another reminder of where he must still improve moving forward.

Only a Conway knock-on denied Kearney a second try, but Conan sealed the third score, scooping up Dominiko Waqaniburotu's dropped ball to race home.

Carbery booted the conversion as Ireland appeared in control, but in a flash Fij countered.