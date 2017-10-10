Ian McKinley named in Italy squad six years after losing sight in one eye

It's been quite the journey for Ian McKinley - SIPA USA/PA Images

Fly-half Ian McKinley, who lost the sight in his left eye six years ago, has been included in Italy's squad for their three November Tests.

The Republic of Ireland-born McKinley was playing for Leinster in 2010 when an accidental boot to the eye caused the injury.

McKinley lost the sight in his eye the following year and was forced to retire, but he returned in 2014 wearing protective goggles and now represents Italian side Treviso. He became eligible for the Italian national team in January, and is now expected to make his debut next month in the Azzurri's Tests against Fiji, Argentina and South Africa.

Matteo Minozzi, New Zealand-born centre Jayden Hayward and back-rows Renato Giammarioli and Giovanni Licata have also been called up to the squad for the first time.

"We have our feet on the ground and we know very well how tough the upcoming games will be," said Italy coach Conor O'Shea.

McKinley is a man on a mission More