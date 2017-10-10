Ian McKinley named in Italy squad six years after losing sight in one eye
Fly-half Ian McKinley, who lost the sight in his left eye six years ago, has been included in Italy's squad for their three November Tests.
The Republic of Ireland-born McKinley was playing for Leinster in 2010 when an accidental boot to the eye caused the injury.
McKinley lost the sight in his eye the following year and was forced to retire, but he returned in 2014 wearing protective goggles and now represents Italian side Treviso. He became eligible for the Italian national team in January, and is now expected to make his debut next month in the Azzurri's Tests against Fiji, Argentina and South Africa.
Matteo Minozzi, New Zealand-born centre Jayden Hayward and back-rows Renato Giammarioli and Giovanni Licata have also been called up to the squad for the first time.
"We have our feet on the ground and we know very well how tough the upcoming games will be," said Italy coach Conor O'Shea.
"But we're also conscious of the fact that we're making significant progress towards our goal, which is to again become an extremely competitive team at international level."
Italy squad:
Forwards: Dario Chistolini (Zebre Rugby), Simone Ferrari (Benetton Rugby), Andrea Lovotti (Zebre Rugby), Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton Rugby), Federico Zani (Benetton Rugby), Luca Bigi (Benetton Rugby), Oliviero Fabiani (Zebre Rugby), Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse/FRA), George Fabio Biagi (Zebre Rugby), Dean Budd (Benetton Rugby), Marco Fuser (Benetton Rugby), Marco Lazzaroni (Benetton Rugby), Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby), Renato Giammarioli (Zebre Rugby Club), Giovanni Licata (Fiamme Oro), Maxime Mata Mbanda (Zebre Rugby), Francesco Minto (Benetton Rugby), Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais/FRA), Abraham Steyn (Benetton Rugby).
Backs: Edoardo Gori (Benetton Rugby), Tito Tebaldi (Benetton Rugby), Marcello Violi (Zebre Rugby Club), Carlo Canna (Zebre Rugby), Ian McKinley (Benetton Rugby), Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton Rugby), Tommaso Boni (Zebre Rugby), Tommaso Castello (Zebre Rugby Club), Jayden Hayward (Benetton Rugby), Mattia Bellini (Zebre Rugby), Angelo Esposito (Benetton Rugby), Leonardo Sarto (Glasgow/SCO), Giovambattista Venditti (Zebre Rugby), Matteo Minozzi (Zebre Rugby Club), Edoardo Padovani (Toulon/FRA).