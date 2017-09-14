Ibeh upbeat on Akwa United's Federation Cup chances

The Promise Keepers’ player has reiterated the determination of the team to grab the last continental slot

Michael Ibeh says Akwa United are not afraid of the any team in the 2017 Federation Cup competition after they thrashed Shooting Stars 5-1 in Wednesdy's Round of 16 tie played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

An Amaechi Orji hat-trick and goals from Hassan Babangida and Christian Pyagbara ensured the 2015 champions cruised to the last eight.

“I must admit that we are still yet to come to terms with the fact that we won’t be playing in the continent through the league. We played our best game and recorded heartwarming results in our bid to get our desired result. We have now switched all our efforts to the Federation Cup where we know we have every chance of lifting it,” Ibeh told Goal.

“We have shown through what we played against Shooting Stars that we won’t entertain any fear and are ready for all in our aspiration to win the Federation Cup and clinch the last continental ticket.

“It was a good win for us and we will patiently wait for our next opponents with the conviction that we can as well beat them and move closer to our objective of winning the competition again this term after our victory in 2015,” he concluded.