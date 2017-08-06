Ibrahimovic 'could come back' says Milan sporting director

AC Milan's sporting director has refused to rule out an approach for former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

AC Milan sporting director Massimo Mirabelli has left the door open for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to the Rossoneri.

The 35-year-old Swede remains a free agent after being released by Manchester United at the end of last season.

LA Galaxy are among the clubs interested but the striker appears destined to stay in Europe as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Ibrahimovic won the Scudetto and claimed Serie A's golden boot during a productive two-season spell with Milan and there remains a chance the two could reunite.

"Ibrahimovic? In life, never say never. Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back...," Mirabelli told Sport Mediaset.

"I don't want to hint at Ibra, that's not the case. We have our feet on the ground.

"We'll evaluate the things that we have to do after August 15."