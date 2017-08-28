Ibrahimovic the 'natural born animal' looking ready for Man Utd return

The Swedish striker has committed to another deal with the Red Devils and has clearly worked hard to get himself back in shape after knee surgery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has offered Manchester United a glimpse of what they will be getting when he returns to action in January.

The Swedish striker saw a previous stint with the Red Devils cut short in April by knee ligament damage.

An untimely injury brought an end to the 35-year-old’s season and he was not offered fresh terms after undergoing surgery.

He has, however, worked his way back towards full fitness and committed to a new deal with United, with Jose Mourinho expecting to be in a position to call on Ibrahimovic in January.

The experienced frontman certainly looks ready for a return to competitive football.

United will be hoping to see him hit the ground running when he is available for selection once more, having seen him net 28 times last season.

Mourinho has bolstered his ranks with the £75 million signing of Romelu Lukaku this summer, but squad depth will be vital as the fixtures stack up over the second half of the campaign.

Ibrahimovic should be chomping at the bit by then, with the “natural born animal” ready to be unleashed once more on Premier League and Champions League defences.