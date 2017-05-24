Ibrahimovic, Dolberg & Mkhitaryan lead Europa League Team of the Season

Manchester United are the Europa League champions.

Pogba leads Utd to emotional win

Jose Mourinho's men defeated a vibrant Ajax side at the Friends Arena in Sweden on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The tournament itself was full of great moments prior to the final, however, and Goal has picked out the 11 best performers from this season's Europa League.

GOALKEEPER | SERGIO ROMERO | MANCHESTER UNITED

The undisputed No.2 at Manchester United, behind David De Gea, the Argentine has shone when given the chance in the Europa League.

Keeping a clean sheet in every group game in which he played, Romero conceded just four goals since, and also denied Ajax in the final in Sweden.

RIGHT-BACK | ANTONIO VALENCIA | MANCHESTER UNITED

Formerly a pacy winger with a frustrating end product, Valencia has reinvented himself to become a highly-rated right-back. In nine appearances - with three, including the final, as captain - he did not collect a booking, and has also provided an assist.

CENTRE-BACK | MOUCTAR DIAKHABY | LYON

Lyon began this season in the Champions League but dropped into the second tier for the Round of 32, and Diakhaby has impressed. Though a part of the defence that shipped four to Ajax, the Frenchman has three goals to his name - including a vital strike against Roma, and collected just one booking.

