Ibrahimovic: Matic a more important signing for Man Utd than £75m Lukaku

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested that the purchase of Nemanja Matic will be of greater value to Manchester United than Romelu Lukaku.

The enigmatic Swede, who has committed to a new one-year contract at Old Trafford, considers both deals to be good business for the Red Devils.

He is, however, of the opinion that the skill set of £40 million man Matic offers more to the cause than that of £75m striker Lukaku.

Ibrahimovic told ESPN FC: “I think the signing of Matic [is crucial]. He brings a stability to the team that it didn’t have last year.

“And I think Lukaku was a quality signing, like physical signing of force, but the important one is Matic. He brings stability to the whole team and that is what the team needs, and to have a player who is consistent at the top level.”

Matic has slipped seamlessly into life at Old Trafford, with his early efforts allowing United to make a faultless opening to their 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Lukaku has also made a bright start, with his goal account already ticking along nicely.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Nemanja Matic Manchester United More

Among those being tipped to benefit the most from the arrival of further big-money additions is Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman expected to shake the shackles which held him back at times last season following a record-breaking £89m move from Juventus.

Ibrahimovic added: “I think Paul’s first season was a lot about the transfer fee and this season now about the football matches and now he can play out free because in the first year he won his trophies.

“I think the stamp of the transfer number is gone because now he has proved he is at the top.

“He just needed to play and get his game to focus on the football.

“Now there is no numbers and his transfer, now it is about his numbers on the pitch. I think he has one or two goals [already this season] so that is the numbers that will talk for him.”

United are next in action against Leicester City on Saturday, when they will be looking to collect a third successive victory in English top-flight competition.