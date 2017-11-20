Ibrahimovic ready to challenge 'for everything' after returning to aid Man Utd trophy chase

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is targeting more trophies at Manchester United, with it his opinion that the club can challenge “for everything”.

The enigmatic Swedish striker played a leading role for the Red Devils in 2016-17 as Jose Mourinho’s first season at the helm delivered three pieces of silverware.

He netted winning goals in Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs, while also helping United on their way to Europa League success.

Ibrahimovic is now back for more, having recovered from a serious knee injury to return to the fold against Newcastle, and the 36-year-old is aiming high in the Premier League and Champions League.

He told reporters after stepping off the bench in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle: “I think we can chase City, why is it not a possibility?

