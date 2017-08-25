Ibrahimovic reveals Lukaku called for permission to take Man Utd No.9 shirt

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed Romelu Lukaku asked him if he could have Manchester United’s No.9 jersey.

The Swede donned that jersey in 2016-17, and netted 28 times for the Red Devils and helped the club land three trophies.

Lukaku 13/5 to score 2+ Saturday

He was, however, forced to surrender it after being released on the back of a season-ending injury.

Lukaku has since taken on the No.9 shirt following a £75 million move from Everton, but Ibrahimovic insists that he considers taking 10 to be an upgrade after agreeing to a new one-year contract at Old Trafford.

He told ESPN FC: "Lukaku called me and said: 'Bro, can I get the No. 9 shirt?'.

"I said: 'I'm not on that level that I will make it difficult for you, I just want you to feel happy and feel welcome, so I give you the No. 9 but I will take the No. 10.' That's the way we do it.

"So I never left, I just upgraded my number."

Ibrahimovic is delighted to have agreed fresh terms with United and insists that he is relishing the opportunity to work alongside Lukaku and compete with the burly Belgian for regular starting spots.

Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Man Utd More

He added: "I'm happy he came. I think the team is much stronger this season although we lost Rooney, a legend.

"We took three new players and with these three new players the team is stronger.

"From the first year going to United, the team has been winning trophies and learning the sacrifice it takes to win a trophy, and the mental part, and that is where I think the coach brought the team, the mental thing and me as a player.

"And signing Lukaku makes us even stronger because he has different qualities from me as a striker and from [Marcus] Rashford as a striker.

"He is a powerful guy and he brings extra qualities in a game."

Lukaku has enjoyed a positive opening to his United career, with the target found three times in two Premier League outings to go with the UEFA Super Cup effort he managed in a losing cause against Real Madrid.