Ibrahimovic takes Rooney's No.10 after signing new Man Utd deal

The Swedish striker has switched to the number he wore at Paris Saint-Germain after seeing Romelu Lukaku take his No.9 shirt for the Red Devils

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken the No.10 shirt vacated by Wayne Rooney after signing a new one-year deal with Manchester United.

The Red Devils confirmed on Thursday that the 35-year-old Swede would be returning for a second season at Old Trafford as he continues to work his way back from a torn knee ligament suffered in April.

United to score 100+ goals in 2017/18 season at 7/2

With Ibrahimovic's No.9 shirt since taken by off-season signing Romelu Lukaku, the striker has returned to the number he previously wore for Paris Saint-Germain and Sweden.

Ibrahimovic will now follow in the footsteps of players such as Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Teddy Sheringham, Mark Hughes and Denis Law by wearing the No.10 jersey at United.

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more