Ibrahimovic warns Man Utd's rivals 'the world will know' when he is ready for return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is closing in on a return to action at Manchester United and says “the world will know” when he is ready.

Having suffered knee ligament damage in April, the Swedish striker has been forced to take a long road to recovery.

He has, however, shown enough during his rehabilitation process to convince the Red Devils that he is deserving of fresh terms after signing another short-term deal at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has suggested that it will be January before the 35-year-old is ready for competitive football, but Ibrahimovic is pleased with the progress he is making and has once again warned his rivals that he is coming for them.

"The knee is almost there,” he told reporters at a Volvo promotional event in Gothenburg.

“I want everybody to have patience, and when I come back, the world will know.”

Ibrahimovic has regularly teased his return to action since it was revealed that he would be staying on at United.

He has billed himself as “a natural born animal” and boldly claimed “Tell Jose I’m coming” in a series of social media posts.

Ibrahimovic will face stiffer competition for a striking berth at United upon his re-emergence than he did last season, though, with United having invested £75 million in Romelu Lukaku.

Mourinho has, however, suggested that the pair could play together, while having both available will present him with useful options.

Ibrahimovic has been missing since a Europa League clash with Anderlecht which brought his 2016-17 campaign to a close.

Despite seeing his season cut short, leading to his eventual release at the end of a 12-month contract, the veteran frontman scored 28 goals, including match-winning efforts in the Community Shield and EFL Cup final.

He has been included in United’s squad for the Champions League group stage, which suggests that he could be back in action before the January date pencilled in by Mourinho.