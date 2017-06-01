ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England can cope without injured Chris Woakes, says Eoin Morgan

The England captain is confident his side can cope for the rest of campaign: Getty

Eoin Morgan insists England will be able to cope without Chris Woakes if, as expected, the bowler is ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy with a side strain.

England were left fearing the worst when Woakes did not return to the field after bowling just two overs during their tournament-opening eight-wicket defeat of Bangladesh at The Oval.

Woakes has undergone a scan overnight but with side strains usually needing around six weeks recovery time it appears the end of his tournament.

The Warwickshire player has been England’s most consistent one-day bowler over the past year and Morgan admitted: “At the moment it doesn’t feel right - he went straight off the field and didn’t come back on.

“Side strains are a big confidence thing, aren’t they? He would definitely be a loss if he couldn’t play.

“He’s been very impressive for us over the last couple of years, a mainstay, and a very reliable guy. And it is a worry when he goes off the field and can’t come back on and bowl.”

Asked if England, likely to call up Middlesex’s Toby Roland-Jones as a replacement, would be able to cope without Woakes for the remainder of the tournament, Morgan said: “Yes, I think so. Some of the guys today picked up the load pretty well.”

England suffered another injury scare when Joe Root appeared to damage his right calf while scoring the unbeaten 133 that ultimately got his side over the line during their chase of 306.

The Yorkshireman, though, has confirmed he expects to be fit for England’s next match against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.

”It’s alright it looks like it’s just a bit of cramp,” said Root. “I must not have eaten well enough this morning. I don’t see it as too big an issue.”

