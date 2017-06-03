ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir lead South Africa to perfect start with win over Sri Lanka

For South Africa, the perfect start. Their Champions Trophy campaign opened with an accomplished 96-run win that was set-up by Hashim Amla and finished by Imran Tahir. Amla recorded his 25th ODI century in 151 ODI innings: no other batsman has as many quicker and no South African has more. Tahir took the spoils, earning himself the man of the match award with four for 27. Sri Lanka were worryingly lacklustre.

South Africa’s success in this tournament rests on Tahir: a force of nature who works in mysterious ways yet with all the mystique of a bazooka. The art of leg spin relies heavily on show and tell and it’s easy to forget the nuance in Tahir’s work when the passion flows out of him like someone undergoing the business of an exorcism. He might have lost his number one ICC ranking to Kagiso Rabada, but he’ll have it back in no time with more days like today.

He qualifies to play for South Africa through his wife, who he met in the country when he was over with Pakistan for the Under-19 World Cup. Rumours that he sprinted down the aisle upon confirmation of their marriage are unconfirmed.

Even the mere sight of him at the top of his mark did funny things to Sri Lanka. Introduced after 17 overs with Sri Lanka 116 for four, Dinesh Chandimal thought it wise to run after finding AB de Villiers, one of the game’s best fielders, at mid off. While there was a misfield, an incredible diving gather and throw resulted in a direct hit. Three balls later, Chamara Kapugedera was trapped in front first ball with a googly.

Perhaps the best of his work came in the field when, Suranga Lakmal thought he could steal a run to midwicket. Tahir, who fields with the enthusiasm of a newly born deer and with as much coordination, gathered and threw down the stumps as Lakmal hesitated in getting back. So shocked was Tahir by his own aptitude that he forgot to race away towards the Archbishop Tenison's School as he had done for his four wickets.

The guts of South Africa's 299 were provided by Amla and Faf du Plessis. The neat target of 300 looked gettable on a pitch that held up but still allowed batsmen to hit through the line. Amla's knock of 103 indicated as much. He was watchful early on and at the end of his innings – two periods which sandwiched an aggressive tilt that saw him go from 13 to 84 in 59 balls.

That tallies with Sri Lanka’s work in the field. It was their decision to bowl first and, for the most part, they adhered to a sound game plan. Faced with a top order that likes to do the brunt of its early work through the covers, Tharanga – standing in as captain for the injured Angelo Mathews – stationed two men in the region, which meant only 32 runs were scored during the first 10 overs.

