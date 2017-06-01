ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root's magnificent century gets England off to winning start against Bangladesh

Joe Root and Hales put on a record total of 192 for the second wicket: Getty

Joe Root scored a magnificent hundred to get England’s Champions Trophy campaign off to a winning start against Bangladesh.

Root finished unbeaten on 133 as the tournament favourites and hosts chased down 306 with 16 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Alex Hales also hit 95 and captain Eoin Morgan 75 not out to help secure what ultimately proved an easy victory.

However, it came at a cost after Chris Woakes was forced off early in Bangladesh’s innings with a side strain that looks likely to end his tournament.

The loss of Woakes would be a huge blow to England given he has arguably been their most consistent one-day bowler over the past year.

Given side strains usually take at least six weeks to recover from, Woakes might even be a doubt for the first Test of the summer against South Africa at Lord’s starting on July 6.

In the meantime England will be reviewing their options for injury replacements, with Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones the most likely to receive a call-up after his encouraging international debut against South Africa at Lord’s last Monday.

They might also be looking at the opening position as well after Jason Roy’s latest failure, the Surrey batsman falling for one in the third over of England’s chase to record his fifth single-figure score in six matches.

Morgan had assured Roy that his place in the team, under pressure from the in-form Jonny Bairstow, was guaranteed for the entire tournament.

But with England needing to win their two remaining group matches against New Zealand on Tuesday and Australia the following Saturday to guarantee a place in the semi-finals, coach Trevor Bayliss is unlikely to stomach too many more failures.

Roy, caught at short fine leg attempting to scoop Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, can at least take solace from the fact England won.

Having one opener in form certainly helped, Hales moving to within five runs of a sixth ODI century before he holed out attempting to slog sweep Sabbir Rahman out of the ground.

That ended a 159-run second wicket stand but with England on 165 for two after 28 overs they were still ahead of the game.

That brought Morgan to the crease and he received a reprieve by the third umpire on 22 when he appeared to have been caught by Tamim Iqbal, running in from long-off, off Mashrafe in the 36th over.

