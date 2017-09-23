ICC launches investigation in Sri Lanka following corruption allegations

The ICC is talking to "a number of people" in Sri Lanka following claims made by Pramodya Wickramasinghe.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a corruption investigation in Sri Lanka following allegations made by former player and selector Pramodya Wickramasinghe.

Sri Lanka players this week called for an immediate inquiry into "baseless" claims made by Wickramasinghe, who highlighted "unnatural and mysterious match patterns".

A statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket revealed that 40 contracted players, including captains Dinesh Chandimal and Upul Tharanga, had signed a petition refuting the allegations as "totally baseless".

The ICC on Saturday revealed that a probe is being conducted in Sri Lanka.

A statement released by the governing body said: "The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit works to uphold integrity in cricket and this includes conducting investigations where there are reasonable grounds to do so.

"There is currently an ICC (ACU) investigation underway in Sri Lanka. Naturally as part of this we are talking to a number of people.



"We will not comment any further on an ongoing investigation."