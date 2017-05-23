ICC says security its 'highest priority' following Manchester attack

After an explosion at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to a "robust safety and security plan".

The ICC will continue to review its security procedures ahead of next month's Champions Trophy and the Women's World Cup in England and Wales, insisting safety is its top priority following Monday's explosion at the Manchester Arena.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 injured, including children, in an explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the venue at around 22:33 local time, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have confirmed.

The incident is being treated by police as a terror attack, with GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins later confirming that the suspect died at the scene after allegedly detonating an "improvised explosive device".

The Champions Trophy runs from June 1-18, with matches set to be played at Edgbaston, Cardiff and The Oval, while England will also host the Women's World Cup from June 24 to July 23.

A statement from the ICC, world cricket's governing body, on Tuesday read: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester. The ICC and ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women’s World Cup this summer as the highest priority.

"We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities - to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments. We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels.

"The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.

"We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy."

England international Danielle Wyatt was among those in attendance at the concert in Manchester and took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm she was safe.

"Thank you for all msgs - I'm safe," wrote the 26-year-old all-rounder, who has represented England in 118 international matches.

"Was at the concert enjoying myself like many others - thoughts with victims & families. #WeStandTogether"