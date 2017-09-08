Iceland national team included in FIFA 18

Football fans will now be able to play as Heimir Hallgrimsson's side in the newest version of the world's biggest soccer video game

The Icelandic Football Association (KSI) has confirmed that the country's national team will appear in FIFA 18.

The Nordic country was not included in FIFA 17 after the KSI and EA Sports failed to agree terms, but those issues have been resolved for the new release of the game. In fact, Iceland's inclusion is the first time they are in the game since the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil edition.

Fans will now be able to play as Heimir Hallgrimsson's side following their incredible European Championship performance which saw them eliminate England on the way to the quarter-finals.

KSI chairman Gudni Bergsson announced the news of Iceland's inclusion, saying that the news was good for football in the country.

"I am very pleased with this result and consider it a good news for all those who play the game in Iceland and really around the world," Bergsson told the KSI's official website.

"I think this is a positive result for Icelandic football, fun for our supporters and also the players themselves."

Iceland currently sit in second place in World Cup qualifying Group I, but are level on points with leaders Croatia and just two points ahead of both Turkey and Ukraine, with all four sides capable of topping the group and advancing automatically to Russia.

FIFA 18 is released worldwide on Friday, September 29, with fans able to get access to the game three days earlier by purchasing the 'Ronaldo Edition' or 'Icon Edition'.