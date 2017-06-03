Ideye’s brace cancels Martins’ effort in Shangai Shenhua defeat

The Nigeria internationals were on target in a Chinese Super League fixture at the Tianjin Tuanbo Soccer Stadium

Brown Ideye scored twice to cancel out Obafemi Martins’ opener as Tianjin Teda sealed a 2-1 win over Shanghai Shenhua on Friday.

Martins got the Gus Poyet’s side off a bright start in the nine minutes into the encounter after converting a Giovanni Moreno’s assist to net his fourth goal in six league games.

After 28 minutes, Ideye scored the equaliser for the Tianjin Tigers before completing the comeback a minute before the end of the encounter.

The former Olympiacos man has now scored four goals in 11 games this season and will hope to increase his tally when the Jamie Pacheco’s men visit Beijing Guoan on June 18.

Tianjin Teda move to 8th in the Chinese Super League table with 13 points from 12 games while Shanghai Shenhua are placed 12th with 12 points from 11 games.