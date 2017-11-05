Ifeanyi Ubah appoint Ladan Bosso as technical adviser

The Anambra Warriors have secured the services of the veteran tactician in preparations for their new season

FC Ifeanyi Ubah have announced Ladan Bosso as the technical adviser of the Nigeria Professional Football League side ahead of their new season campaign.

Bosso, who had parted ways with El Kanemi Warriors will replace erstwhile Ghanaian gaffer Yaw Preko, whose contract expired last season at the Nnewi based outfit.

The Anambra Warriors had parted ways with Preko following a poor campaign which saw them ended their season in the ninth spot on the table.

"We have reached an agreement for the services of former El Kanemi Warriors Coach Ladan Bosso who replaces Ghanaian Tactician Yaw Preko," the club announced via twitter.

Bosso, who had previously handled the Nigeria U20 men team, Niger Tornadoes, Wikki Tourist, and recently led the Borno Armies to a sixth-place finish in the last Nigerian topflight season.

Following his appointment, the former Flying Eagles coach will be unveiled as the new handler of the 2016 Federation Cup champions on Monday in Nnewi.