Ifedayo unfazed by big Darul Aman crowd against Kedah

Felda United striker Ifedayo Olusegun is confident that the home crowd will not be a significant factor in their second leg match against Kedah.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although a bumper crowd is expected to turn up at the Darul Aman Stadium for the second leg Malaysia Cup semi-final match between Felda United and Kedah this Saturday, the Fighters striker Ifedayo Olusegun is not fazed by that possibility.

The first leg match last Sunday had ended in a 1-1 draw, and all is still to play for between the two sides in Alor Star on this Saturday.

"It's a normal game. We'll do our best to win it. We can do it because we are working hard in training and the spirit is high. We want to win.

"For me it (Darul Aman's atmosphere) is normal, as we've defeated them there before (in September). The players know themselves, for me it's going to be the same as playing in Jengka," remarked the Nigerian when met by the press just before training on Thursday.

When asked by Goal about his substitution in the first leg, the 26-year old forward noted that he agreed to head coach Sathianathan Bhaskaran's decision.

His replacement Hadin Azman went on to score the late equaliser in the match.

"That was the coach's tactic, and in the end it worked for us. I went off and we got the equaliser," said Ifedayo.