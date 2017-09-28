Ighalo to hit Nigeria for Zambia clash on Friday

The striker has hinted that he will be arriving for the Eagles tie with the Chipolopolo on Friday after reuniting with his family in London

Changchun Yatai striker, Odion ighalo will arrive Nigeria on Friday ahead of the preparations for the 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and Zambia.

Ighalo last featured for his Chinese Super League side on Sunday in their goalless draw with Hebei CFFC and with no further league game until after the international break, the former Udinese striker will hit the country early.

“I am in London to visit my family. I will be in Nigeria on Friday. I won’t make much comment on the game for now but will rather let that be answered on the pitch on matchday if I am picked. My family is first in all that I do and it is the reason I deemed it fit to go and see them,” Ighalo told Goal .

“It has been a good World Cup qualifying campaign for us and I believe we should have the steel with which to wrap it up on October 7 against the Zambians. They will come with a strategy to defeat us but I believe we can counter whatever they are going to come with.

“Even though we have beaten them before, before their fans, it has not decided the anything yet ahead of their visit to Uyo,” he added.