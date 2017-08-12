Iguodala doesn't want Green to quit his day job

Andre Iguodala knows Draymond Green well, so when he says other sports do not work for the Warriors star, he is probably telling the truth.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is a great all-around basketball player. He just is not good at any other sports, according to his team-mate Andre Iguodala.

Green may have all the skills to succeed in football – he can run, he can catch, he has size, it is just that he cannot throw a football or do much else on the field.

He also cannot throw a baseball, and he is a horrible golfer.

"He's up there with the smartest basketball players and the game comes so easy to him so you would think he's athletic," Iguodala said while helping out with TNT's coverage of the US PGA Championship on Saturday afternoon.

"But like if you watch him throw a football it's like, he played tight end but he can't throw a football. And he can't hit a baseball, he whacks at a baseball like ... any other sport, it just doesn't transfer for him."

Good thing Green's skill set is more than enough to make him millions upon millions of dollars playing basketball.

He averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Warriors this past season, helping the team to their second NBA title in three years, so it does not matter if he cannot hit a nine iron.