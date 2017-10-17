Iguodala out of Warriors' season opener against Rockets

The Golden State Warriors confirmed Andre Iguodala's absence, with the two-time champion still recovering from a back strain.

The Warriors confirmed Iguodala's absence prior to tip-off, with the two-time champion still recovering from a back strain.

Iguodala averaged 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for the Warriors during the regular season in 2016-17.

In the playoffs as the Warriors trumped the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, the 33-year-old averaged 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Meanwhile, the Warriors also announced that forward Omri Casspi is available to play despite a mild ankle sprain.