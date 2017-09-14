Iheanacho fit for Leicester clash with Huddersfield Town

The Nigeria international featured for 80 minutes in the Foxes’ U-23 win over West Ham and has been declared fit to face the Terriers on Saturday

Kelechi Iheanacho has been given a clean bill of health by Leicester City manager, Craig Shakespeare to feature against Huddersfield Town in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter.

The youngster found the net as Leicester U-23 defeated West Ham United 3-1 on Monday.

He has only played for 20 minutes in his two appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit this season since his £25 million move from Manchester City owing to a recurring toe injury.

But the gaffer is confident that the 20-year-old is fit enough to play against the Terriers along newly recruited Vicente Iborra after the striker lasted for almost the full duration of the match for Steve Beaglehole’s side.

“Thankfully most of them have come through. Vicente Iborra and Kelechi Iheanacho [both had] a clean bill of health,” Shakespeare said in a pre-match conference.

Iheanacho's compatriots, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi will also be expected to be on parade in the outing.