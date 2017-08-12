Iheanacho is a good buy for Leicester City, says Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

The former France international has described the Super Eagles forward signing as a good bargain for the Foxes

Thierry Henry believes Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho move to the East Midlands is a good signing for Leicester City.

Iheanacho joined the Craig Shakespeare’s squad from Manchester City for a fee of £25million until 2022.

And the Arsenal legend is eager to see how the Nigeria international can form a lethal combination with Jamie Vardy and keep Shinji Okazaki on his toes when the new campaign starts.

The Gunners all-time top scorer backed the 21-year-old forward to deliver at the King Power Stadium after netting 12 goals in 46 league games for the Manchester City.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for him,” Henry told Sky Sports.

“I think back to Manuel Pellegrini’s time last season at Manchester City. He wasn’t the only one but he was the spark in the team, fighting everywhere, scoring goals, trying his hardest.

“So I think it’s a good buy for Leicester.

“It will be interesting to see how he interacts with Jamie Vardy. Is he going to do the job of Shinji Okazaki? Is Okazaki going to keep his place? Are they going to be more adventurous?

“I don’t know whether Craig Shakespeare will play a 4-4-1-1 or a proper 4-4-2, but it’s a good signing.

“Whenever he had to do something at Manchester City, even when things were not great for the team, he delivered.

“People might say he had better players around him but let’s not forget that Leicester won the league two years ago. They have some good players too.”