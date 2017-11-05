Iheanacho pleased with Leicester City’s draw at Stoke City

The Foxes were denied maximum points away at the bet365 Stadium after substitute Crouch ensured both sides earned a share of the spoils

Kelechi Iheanacho is pleased with Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Stoke City in Saturday’s English Premier League fixture.

Vicente Iborra’s opener for the visitors in the 33rd minute was cancelled by Xherdan Shaqiri six minutes later.

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez restored the Foxes' lead in the 60th minute but Peter Crouch’s firm header with 17 minutes left meant both team had a share of the spoils.

And the Nigeria international who replaced Shinji Okazaki in the 58th minute took to social media to express his satisfaction at picking a point away from home.