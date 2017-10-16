Ihezuo's BIIK Kazygurt face Lyon in Uefa Women's Champions League

The Nigerian's side were rewarded with a clash against the holders after Monday's draw in Nyon

Chiwendu Ihezuo's Biik Kazygurt have been drawn with defending champions Lyon in the round of 16 of the Uefa Women's Champions League in Monday's draw held in Nyon.

The Kazakhstan champions had the Nigerian to thank as they edged past Glasgow City on away goal advantage.

Kazygurt will have to upset the French side, who are aiming for a record fifth-time win having lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 in the 2016-17 season.

Fiorentina are paired with two-time winners Wolfsburg, while Gintra Universitetas of Lithuania take on Barcelona women.

Swedish champions Linkoping visit Czech side Sparta Prague, while Chelsea welcome Rosengard, as Manchester City confront LSK Kvinner.

Brescia host Montpellier with Stajarnan of Iceland facing Slavia Praha of Czech Republic to complete the round of 16 fixtures.

The Round of 16 ties will take place over two legs with the first leg between November 8-9 and the second leg between 15-16.