Ihezuo fires BIIK Kazygurt into Uefa Women's Champions League Round of 32

The former Falconets star scored as her side earned a clinical win to secure progress to the knockout phase

Nigeria international Chinwendu Ihezuo was on target as BIIK Kazygurt sealed a passage to the Uefa Women's Champions League round of 32 after a 3–0 win over MTK Hungária.

Iheazuo featured alongside her compatriot Adule Charity for the entire duration of the encounter that saw their side remaining undefeated at the Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium in Budapest.

The 20-year-old forward broke the deadlock as she opened the scoring for the visitors after Litovenenko Anita's assist in the 38th minute.

Gabelia Gulnara scored three minutes into the second half to extend the Kazakhstan side lead before Szocs Reka netted an own goal moment later to nick victory.

It was the Nigerian second goal in three matches of the competition as the victory saw them finish as group 8 winners with nine points.