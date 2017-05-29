IK Uche’s brace seals crucial win for Gimnastic Tarragona

The 33-year-old forward scored twice in eight minutes as his second half goals proved enough for victory at the Nou Estadi de Tarragona

Nigeria international Ikechukwu Uche was on song for Gimnastic Tarragona after netting two goals in their 3-1 victory over Girona FC on Sunday.

Uche scored his first league goal of the year by putting Juan Merino’s men ahead in the 60th minute before scoring the match winner and bagging his brace eight minutes later.

Pablo Maffeo had opened scoring for Girona from the first minute of the game before Manu Barreiro equalized for the Nastic in the 50th minute.

The Super Eagles forward has played 22 games, scoring seven goals for the Segunda divison outfit since his move from Mexican side, Tigres UANL in August.

Gimnastic Tarragona are two points clear off relegation zone and will visit Tenerife on June 4 as they coninue their quest for survival from drop zone.