Ike Shorunmu: Nigeria must play as a team against Cameroon

Ahead of the Super Eagles clash with the Indomitable Lions, the 49-year-old has charged the squad to play as a team

Former Nigeria international Ike Shorunmu has advised the Super Eagles to play as a team if they must win against Cameroon on September 1 and the reverse fixture in Yaounde in the 2018 World Cup qualifying series.

Gernot Rohr's men will have to do without the Carl Ikeme who is out owing to leukemia but the former Besiktas goalkeeper is unperturbed and assured that the three-time African champions will get the job done.

He is also of the view that the addition John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo will add bite to the squad as they confront the African champions.

“The goalkeepers that the coach called are the right choices because it will be a mistake to start trying other younger goalkeepers as it will be very difficult for the team and the country," Shorunmu told Goal.

“Those guys (the coaches) have been with the team in the last two years and they know the weaknesses and strengths of the team. We just have to be confident in them.

“What I believe we can use to conquer the Cameroonians is to play as a team, if we play as a team; I believe we will get something positive.

“I am positive we will get a win because there is the tendency that we will be at the 2018 World Cup.

“They (Mikel and Ighalo) know the importance of the game and they are experienced so it's a good thing for the team with their addition.”

Nigeria lead Group B with six points ahead of Cameroon who boast of two points from the same numbers of matches.