Ike Ugbo shines in Barnsley win over Sunderland

The Anglo-Nigerian found the net and set up another to cap a fine display as the Tykes thrashed the Black Cats

Ike Ugbo scored and assisted to help Barnsley to a 3-0 victory over Sunderland in Saturday’s English Championship duel at the Oakwell Stadium.

The striker, on-loan from Chelsea, grabbed the curtain raiser in the 31st minutes before Harvey Barnes doubled their advantage four minutes after as Paul Heckingbottom’s men went into the break with a two-goal lead.

31 - GET IN! Brilliant run from Hammill, he plays it wide to Barnes who crosses and Ugbo fires home in the box! 1-0 #COYR — Barnsley FC (@bfc_official) August 26, 2017

Ugbo then provided the assist for George Moncur who fired home to put the icing on the cake for the Tykes.

With this victory, Barnsley moved to the 15th spot in the log having garnered six points from five matches.

FULL TIME: Barnsley 3-0 @SunderlandAFC - A fantastic performance all round from the Reds and a deserved victory in the sun of Oakwell! #COYR pic.twitter.com/bza5Udagmj

— Barnsley FC (@bfc_official) August 26, 2017

The Oakwell outfit will be looking forward to more points when they clash with Preston North End in their next outing on September 9 at the Deepdale Stadium.