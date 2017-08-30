Ikechukwu Ezenwa fired up for Cameroon clash

As he prepares to be in goal against the Indomitable Lions, the 28-year-old is hoping to make use of the ‘good chance’

Ikechukwu Ezenwa says he is fired up to do Nigeria proud when the Super Eagles file out against Cameroon.

Gernot Rohr announced that the FC Ifeanyi Ubah goalkeeper will be in goal on Friday during team’s press conference at Le Méridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort.

Daniel Akpeyi was ruled out of the crucial encounter after picking up an injury during Tuesday training.

And having previously professed his hope of becoming Super Eagles’ first choice, Ezenwa says the experience garnered from Carl Ikeme and Daniel Akpeyi gives him some added motivation.

“I have been with the team for past two years - I joined the team in 2015. I have understudied Carl Ikeme and Daniel Akpeyi, and I think I have gathered a lot of experience working with them as brothers,” he told media.

“The chance given to me is a good one and the most important thing is to make good use of it.

“The coach has confidence in me and I am confident that I will do my beloved country proud – and hope we emerge victorious on September 1.”

Meanwhile, Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye has been called up to replace injured Akpeyi.