Ikechukwu Uche's brace powers Gimnastic past Granada

The 33-year-old scored twice as the Maroons brushed aside the Nasridd in a Spanish second tier encounter on Wednesday

Ikechukwu Uche got a brace as Gimnastic defeated Granada 2-0 in the Segunda Division encounter at Nou Estadi.

The pint-sized forward who was making his seventh appearance of the season handed his maximum points in front of home fans with his first half efforts.

Uche got the curtain-raiser in the 27th minute when beat his marker to fire past goalkeeper Javi Varas.

Four minutes later, he completed his double in a similar fashion as Gimnastic recorded their second win of the season.

Even at the result, Antonio Rodríguez's men are stuck in relegation waters with eight points from eight matches.

Gimnastic travel to Nuevo Arcangel on Sunday for a date with 17th placed Cordoba.