Ikechukwu Uche delighted with Gimnastic contract extension

The 33-year-old striker penned a new two-year deal with the Maroons and has expressed his joy at extending his stay in Catalonia till June 2019

Ikechukwu Uche has expressed his joy at signing a two-year contract extension with Gimnastic.

The Nigeria international who had played for Getafe, Zaragoza, Villarreal, Granada and Malaga in the Spanish top-flight over the course of nine seasons joined the Catalonian side at the beginning of last season.

And after scoring eight goals in 24 appearances, the club's hierarchy has decided to reward the striker with a contract extension.

The Nigerian took to his social media to express his delight at extending his stay at Tarragona having just only returned to first team training today following an extended summer break.

Muy contento de poder defender esta camiseta hasta 2019 pic.twitter.com/JPYHJ28gRZ — Ikechukwu Uche, MON (@ikeuche9) August 15, 2017

The Nou Estadi de Tarragona outfit who finished 14th last term will begin their Spanish Segunda Division campaign against visiting Almeria on Sunday as they hope the veteran striker’s experience can help them gain promotion into the top-flight of Spanish football.