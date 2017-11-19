Ikechukwu Uche’s late show sees Gimnastic Tarragona past Numancia

The Nigeria international grabbed the match winning goal as Antonio Rodríguez’s men secured a vital away victory at the Nuevo Estadio Los Paja

Ikechukwu Uche scored a late goal as Gimnastic Tarragona secured a 2-1 win over Numancia in Sunday’s Segunda Division encounter.

The former Villarreal and Malaga forward saved the day for the Maroons in an enthralling game against Jagoba Arrasate’s men.

Manu Barreiro suffered mixed fortunes at the Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos as he registered a goal for both sides and also assisted Uche for the winning goal.

Barreiro opened the scoring for Gimnastic Tarragona two minutes after the kick-off and unfortunately, four minutes later, he put the ball in how own net to a grab a leveller for the hosts.

But with few minutes to the end of the encounter, Uche weighed in with the winner for the Maroons, courtesy of a Barreiro assist.

The goal counts as Uche's sixth effort in 11 league games this season as the Nou Estadi de Tarragona outfit move up to the 14th spot in the Spanish second division with 18 points from 15 games.

Gimnastic Tarragona will host Lorca in their next league game on November 25.