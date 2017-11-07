Ilkay Gundogan reveals the secrets behind his Manchester City team-mate Leroy Sane's superb form

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed what makes his team-mate Leroy Sane so dangerous, heaping praise on the 21-year-old winger.

Sane has been in superb form this season, scoring six times in the Premier League and assisting five goals.

And his contributions have helped take City to the top of the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola’s table boasting a healthy eight-point lead over Manchester United in second-place.

“He manages to make the right decisions in specific situations more and more often,” Gundogan told SPOX.com of his young team-mate. “This makes him extremely dangerous. He is one of the most talented young players I know on earth.

“He integrated himself very well and brings an easy-going attitude to the team, on and off the pitch.”

But Gundogan reserved his highest praise for Guardiola.

“Maybe Pep has the biggest share of our good run. He finds solutions for every opponent and every single situation and cares about every detail. This makes everything a lot easier for us,” Gundogan added.

“The way we play stands out on its own: very attractive, very quick, many opportunities, many goals. Right now, it’s great fun to watch us play.

“We are way more dangerous in front of the goal now. Our strikers make a goal from almost every opportunity.

“In combination with our good passing game and dominant football, it is easier for us to dominate the opponents. At some point in the game, the opponent has to react and then we receive even bigger open spaces, we can use.”