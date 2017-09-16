Ill Sagan to skip team time trial and focus on historic road race bid in Bergen

Peter Sagan has a shot at history at the UCI Road World Championships, but will not race in the men's team time trial due to illness.

Sprint specialist Sagan was supposed to be part of the team time trial, but has been suffering with a sore throat and high temperature since returning to Europe after races in Canada.

The Slovakian, who is favourite to retain the rainbow jersey, will instead focus his energies on what would be a record achievement in Bergen.

Speaking to cyclingnews.com, Sagan's coach Patxi Vila said: "He was supposed to do the TTT but we decided it was better he takes it easy, trains at home and then comes back for the road race.

"It's a throat thing but nothing to worry about."

Chris Froome is fit and raring to go for Sunday's men's team time trial, just a week on from completing a stunning double of Vuelta a Espana and Tour de France.

"It's already been such a special season. To win the TTT for the team here would just be magic," Froome, who became the first Briton and third man overall to complete the double in the same year, told Team Sky's official website.

"It would be something really special to be part of a winning team on Sunday. The whole season you are looking at how to win a race as an individual as part of your team, but this is purely about winning as a team.

"I came through the Vuelta well – certainly better than in previous years. I think that's down to how we have structured the season, holding back and starting later on."

Three-time world champion Marianne Vos is a strong contender in the women's elite road race and showed good form to win the European road title this year.

Vos is part of an exciting Dutch line-up that includes Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen and Ellen van Dijk, but Britain, Belgium, France, Denmark and the United States will all have strong claims for victory.