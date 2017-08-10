Illness count rises at World Championships amid norovirus outbreak

The number of people reporting illness amid the norovirus outbreak at the IAAF World Championships is up to "approximately 40".

The number of people to have reported illness amid an outbreak of norovirus at the IAAF World Championships has increased to "approximately 40".

After Botswana's Isaac Makwala was pulled from his 200 metres heat due an onset of gastroenteritis at a team hotel on Monday, Public Health England (PHE) revealed the following day roughly 30 people had fallen ill and two cases had been confirmed as norovirus following laboratory testing.

Makwala was controversially prevented from entering London Stadium for the 400m final on Tuesday as the IAAF imposed a 48-hour isolation protocol recommended by PHE for those displaying symptoms, but on Wednesday he was allowed to run a time-trial to qualify for the 200m semi-finals, which he then progressed from.

PHE announced on Thursday the number of individuals to have reported illness has risen to "approximately 40", with cases of norovirus now standing at three.