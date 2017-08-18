Ilonen brought back down to earth by Siem

Mikko Ilonen needed just 11 holes to see off Matthieu Pavon on Thursday, but he was beaten by Marcel Siem 24 hours later.

Marcel Siem brought Mikko Ilonen back down to earth at the European Tour's Paul Lawrie Match Play on Friday, while the event host suffered a last-32 exit.

Illonen produced a record 8 and 7 victory over Matthieu Pavon in his opening match at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach, but he was unable to build upon that thumping triumph against Siem.

The Finn was 2up through five holes but Siem delighted the home crowd by charging back and progressing with a birdie-birdie finish. He will face Thomas Detry – a 3 and 1 winner against Nacho Elvira – in the last 16.

Paul Lawrie produced a stirring fightback to take Alejandro Canizares all the way to the 18th hole after trailing by three holes.

However, Canizares was not to be denied and he produced birdies on 17 and 18 to win 2 and 1 and set up a meeting with Paul Dunne, who beat Jens Fahrbring 4 and 3.

Defending champion Anthony Wall ousted Haydn Porteous 1up despite a bogey at the last, while Edoardo Molinari – who needed an event-record 24 holes to see off Robert Karlsson on Thursday – went down 2 and 1 to Ashley Chesters.

There were also victories for Alexander Knappe, Johan Carlsson, Adrian Otaegui, Florian Fritsch and Robert Rock.