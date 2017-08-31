Imbula joins Toulouse on loan after frustrating Stoke spell

Stoke City have loaned Giannelli Imbula out to Toulouse for the rest of the season after he made just nine league starts last campaign.

Giannelli Imbula has returned to Ligue 1 after a disappointing spell at Stoke City, joining Toulouse on a season-long loan.

The former Marseille midfielder arrived at Stoke from Porto in 2016 but has failed to make an impression at the bet365 Stadium.

After scoring two goals in 14 Premier League appearances in the second half of 2015-16, Imbula made only nine starts in the last league campaign.

He has not played for the club so far this term but will hope to rejuvenate his career at Toulouse.

Toulouse finished 13th in Ligue 1 in 2016-17 and have taken six points from their first four games of the new season.