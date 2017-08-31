Impenetrable Iran set new World Cup qualifying record

A 0-0 draw with South Korea was the 12th World Cup qualifier in succession that Iran kept a clean sheet - a new record.

Iran set a new record in World Cup qualifying on Thursday by keeping a 12th successive clean sheet.

Carlos Queiroz's side, who booked their place at Russia 2018 by defeating Uzbekistan last June, held South Korea to a 0-0 draw in Seoul to extend their impressive run despite being reduced to 10 men after Saeid Ezatolahi's red card in the 52nd minute.

Iran's imposing streak began with a 6-0 victory over Guam in the second round of World Cup qualifying in November 2015 and encompasses 1,108 minutes - over 18 hours - of football.

Across their entire campaign, Iran have conceded just three goals in 17 matches. Their final fixture is a home encounter with Syria on Tuesday.