Imperious Nadal outclasses Haase

Rafael Nadal was far too good for Robin Haase at Roland Garros, producing yet another clay-court masterclass in the Paris sun.

An imperious Rafael Nadal blew Robin Haase away to reach the third round of the French Open at a canter.

The tournament favourite, bidding to become the first player in Open Era history to win the same grand slam 10 times, needed only an hour and 49 minutes to win 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal hammered Benoit Paire in the first round and has now lost only one of 20 matches on clay this season after his latest Roland Garros masterclass in the Paris sun on Wednesday.

The 14-time major winner withdrew from his favourite grand slam last year due to a wrist injury ahead of his third-round match, but looks in great shape in his quest to make history 12 months later.

'King of Clay' Nadal did not face a single break point in a magnificent service exhibition and prowled around court like a man on a mission as he set up a meeting with Nikoloz Basilashvili in round three.

Nadal led 3-0 in no time after an ace flashed past Haase before he had time to react and broke for a second time with a ferocious forehand winner to lead 5-1.

The legendary world number four had barely broken sweat by the time he served out the first set in 27 minutes, losing only four points on serve in the process.

There was a moment of class from Haase when he charged in to guide away a winner after a Nadal stroke had struck the net cord, but there was no stopping the Spaniard, who broke to lead 2-1 in the second set with a measured backhand winner.

A sumptuous backhand winner down the line was one of several flashes of brilliance from Haase, but a rampant Nadal unleashed a rasping forehand to take a two-set advantage.

There was laughter from the crowd when Haase pretended to shoot a bow and arrow at the chair umpire after hitting him with a stray backhand before another fierce forehand put Nadal a break up at 3-2 in the third.

It was only a matter of time before a ruthless Nadal went through, an emphatic victory sealed when the world number 46 from the Netherlands double faulted.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Nadal [4] bt Haase 6-1 6-4 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Nadal – 33/13

Haase – 24/28

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Nadal – 4/1

Haase – 6/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Nadal – 5/10

Haase – 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Nadal – 70

Haase – 64

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Nadal – 76/85

Haase – 63/48

TOTAL POINTS

Nadal – 86

Haase – 60