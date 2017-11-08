Impossible to progress clubs in Premier League – Rodgers slams ‘frightening’ sacking culture

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has indicated that he is not presently interested in taking a job in the Premier League due to the “frightening” culture that has developed of hiring and firing bosses.

Dabblebet's PL odds here

The Northern Irishman carried Liverpool to the brink of the title in 2013-14 and also has achieved success with Swansea in England’s top flight, but having seen the Everton and West Ham posts become vacant in recent weeks, he says he is not tempted back at present.

He has historically excelled at building sides and says that is impossible in the current climate.

“I look at the Premier League and you have virtually got a six-week cycle and that’s frightening as a coach and a manager,” he said.

“It used to be you managed the club and dealt with the club but lots of times now you are managing in a six-week cycle and if you have a bad four or five weeks you can be out of work and that way you’re never going to progress as a club.”

Brendan Rodgers Fabio Borini Liverpool More