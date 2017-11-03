Imprisonment of Catalan politicians 'scary', says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels the imprisonment of deposed politicians in his native Catalonia is a worrying state of affairs.

Pep Guardiola says the decision to imprison Catalan politicians is "scary" as the crisis in the Manchester City manager's home region continues.

Nine ex-minsters from the dissolved Catalan parliament appeared at Spain's high court on Thursday accused of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

All, with exception of bailed former Business Minister Santi Vila were detained, while ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont remains in Belgium and was one of five separatist politicians not to answer the summons in Madrid.

Spanish Prime Minster Mariano Rajoy imposed direct rule upon Catalonia last week after lawmakers in the region voted to declare independence on the back of the October 1 referendum that was deemed illegal by Spain's national government.

Guardiola has regularly spoken out in favour of Catalans being allowed a vote on self-determination and lamented the imprisonment of pro-independence politicians Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart last month.

At a news conference ahead of City's Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday, he again refused to shy away from situation he believes is worrying and shows democracy in Spain to be going backwards.

"I wish that the politicians who they have put in prison are released soon," he said.

"I'm worried because what happened to them could happen to us for giving an opinion, it could happen to anyone.

"The two Jordis leading the Catalan organisation were put in prison for asking to vote in a legal referendum.

"I think the Spanish government and the Catalan government should sit and talk and try to agree a referendum for both sides.

"Until then it's a really difficult situation to be solved. These politicians are in prison for fulfilling the electoral programme. They were fulfilling the wish of the Catalan people.