Improving Batshuayi will get a chance at Chelsea - Conte

Antonio Conte has praised Michy Batshuayi's development at Chelsea as he prepares to step in for the injured Alvaro Morata against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Morata suffered a hamstring strain against Manchester City two weeks ago and Batshuayi will likely get the call as his replacement.

Batshuayi has struggled to hold down a starting spot despite his impressive goal record since joining last season. The 24-year-old has a goal every 67.6 minutes, but Conte is most impressed by improvements in his all round game.

“I think if you compare Michy with last season he has improved a lot and he understood this league because it is not simple,” Conte said at a news conference at Cobham Training Centre. “He understood our style of football but he is another young player and he is working very hard to improve.

“This season he is finding many opportunities to play in the Champions League, in the league, to come on during the game, and to start the game. If you remember last season he had few opportunities to play but this season he is playing a lot and the most important thing is to show he is improving.

