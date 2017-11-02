Ince irked by Man Utd fans' Lukaku abuse: 'They need to get real'

Romelu Lukaku critics need to "get real", says Paul Ince, with Jose Mourinho right to hit back at Manchester United fans with short memories.

The Belgium international enjoyed a bright start to his time with the Red Devils following a £75 million summer transfer from Everton.

Rom 4/1 to be PL top scorer

The goals have dried up of late, however, and the 24-year-old has gone six games without finding the target.

Lukaku’s barren spell has seen him questioned by some supporters, along with United’s displays as a whole, leading Mourinho to enter into a war of words.

Former United star Ince has backed Mourinho's stance and Lukaku, telling Paddy Power: "Jose Mourinho was absolutely right to criticise the Man United fans after the Tottenham game.

"When Romelu Lukaku came to Manchester United, and he was bagging goals for fun, no one was saying a thing. Not one United fan was moaning.

"Now, he hasn’t scored in a few games and suddenly loads of fans are on his back. They need to get real.

Paul Ince Romelu Lukaku Manchester United fans get real More