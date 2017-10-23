Ince: Man Utd not as fast as Spurs and Man City

Huddersfield Town beat Jose Mourinho's side on Saturday, and the winger says his side took advantage of a lack of pace in their build-up play

Tom Ince does not believe Manchester United play with the same fluidity as Manchester City or Tottenham, having helped Huddersfield Town defeat Jose Mourinho’s side at the weekend.

The Terriers inflicted United’s first defeat of the season on Saturday, as goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre earned David Wagner’s side a historic three points.

City beat Burnley 3-0 on the same day, while Spurs thumped Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley on Sunday, and Ince does not believe United have the same speed as their title rivals.

“When you look at United, they’re obviously a top quality side but they don’t really play with the same fluidity as Spurs or Manchester City,” he said.

“They build up the game quite slow, they like to get it out wide and we felt that if we could win the ball the back and try to exploit the space in behind – the space the full-backs leave because they go so high – then we were able to do that.

“Of course it’s a shock to the system for them because obviously they’ve come here expecting to win. But we’re happy with the three points and it’s a great day for the town.”

Ince, son of former United star Paul, has played in all nine of Huddersfield’s Premier League games thus far this season.