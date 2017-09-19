Inconsistent Windies disappoint Holder

West Indies were too inconsistent in their ODI defeat to England on Tuesday, according to captain Jason Holder.

Jason Holder rued an inconsistent West Indies performance as defeat to England ended their hopes of automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup.

After their one-day international with Ireland was washed out earlier this month, the Windies needed either a 4-0 or 5-0 victory over England, so their seven-wicket defeat at Old Trafford hands Sri Lanka the final guaranteed place.

It was an extra disappointment for Holder after a less-than impressive display, their batsmen struggling to keep the scoreboard ticking over while the bowlers failed to stifle England's reply.

West Indies could only manage 204-9 from their 42 overs – the match reduced after a two-hour delay due to a wet outfield – with Holder adding an unbeaten 41.

Denying England proved too much of an ask, though, as Jonny Bairstow struck a fine century to give England victory and a 1-0 lead.

"We didn't bowl as well as we thought we should," said Holder.

"We were really inconsistent with our lengths and line and leaked boundaries.

"We got a little bit stuck in the middle of our innings because we weren't rotating the strike and that's an area we really need to improve on."

West Indies will hope to restore some pride in the second game of the series at Trent Bridge on Thursday.