Cycling: Incredible Dumoulin usurps Quintana to snatch Giro victory

Nairo Quintana's dreams of a Giro-Tour double disappeared on Sunday's time trial as Tom Dumoulin claimed his first Grand Tour win in Milan.

Tom Dumoulin's time trialling superiority proved crucial on Sunday as the Team Sunweb rider claimed a dramatic victory at the Giro d'Italia.

The Dutch rider had seen his lead at the top of the general classification wiped out over the previous two stages and went into the final 29.3 kilometres 53 seconds behind Nairo Quintana.

Luckily for Dumoulin stage 21 was a time trial from Monza to Milan, and for the second time in the race the 26-year-old showed his class in the discipline.

Fellow Dutchman Jos van Emden took the stage win but it was Dumoulin doing all the celebrating as Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali and Thibaut Pinot all lost time along the route.

Dumoulin had to settle for second on the stage but his sensational display obliterated his deficit and saw him claim a first grand tour victory by 31 seconds from Quintana.

Home favourite Nibali completed the top three, while Pinot's dreams of a podium were dashed by another Dumoulin masterclass.

"It's incredible, it's crazy," Dumoulin said after being crowned champion. "This is the dream scenario.

"When I crossed the line they [his team] said I had won it but I was sat here [watching on television] freaking out, it's incredible. It's crazy, I could never have imagined this. I was strong, I was lucky, everything fell into place."

GOOD DAY / BAD DAY

Having claimed the pink jersey in Piancavallo two days ago, Quintana would have preferred a processional final stage like in the Tour de France.

Unfortunately for him it was a time trial and he once again fell short to hand the win to Dumoulin, and end his hopes of a Giro-Tour de France double.

Adam Yates' battle with Bob Jungels in the young rider classification went right down to the final stage and it was the latter who eventually prevailed.

Jungels had worn pink and white during this year's race but Yates assumed the lead after stage 17 and had a 28-second advantage.

However, he was unable to hold onto it as Jungels navigated the route one minute and 34 seconds faster than the Briton, meaning he retained the white jersey.

STAGE RESULT

1. Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) 33:08

2. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) +0:15 seconds

3. Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing) +0:27s

4. Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) +0:31s

5. Joseph Rosskopf (BMC Racing) +0:35s

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Tom Dumoulin 90:34.54

2. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) +0:31s

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +0.40s

POINTS CLASSIFICATION

1. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) 325 points

2. Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) 192 points

3. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) 117 points

KING OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Mikel Landa (Team Sky) 224 points

2. Luis Sanchez (Astana) 118 points

3. Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) 104 points

NEXT UP…

Celebrations! The three jersey winners will be able to look back on a successful three weeks, Dumoulin, Gaviria and Landa all claiming their first grand tour titles.

On the road the Criterium du Dauphine and Tour de Suisse are up next month, before the Tour de France gets underway with the grand depart in Dusseldorf on July 1.